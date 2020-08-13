More than a victim: The life of a fierce and brave freelance journalist

Freelance journalist Kim Wall was killed while pursuing a story. A new book focuses on the life she led, and inspires others in pursuit of truth. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — In 2017, internationally acclaimed Swedish journalist Kim Wall was in pursuit of a story. She'd finally convinced eccentric inventor Peter Madsen, to agreee to an interview, aboard his submarine in a harbor in Copenhagen.

That would be her last story. Madsen killed Wall and dumped her body in Danish waters. He was subsequently tried and convicted for her murder.

But Wall's muder and the trial aren't the whole story. A new book, written by Wall's journalist parents, seeks to change the focus from victim to brave journalist. The book, A Silenced Voice: The Life of Journalist Kim Wall explores Kim's relentless pursuit of truth and seeks to inspire other storytellers.

Authors, Ingrid and Jocke Wall are also hoping the The Kim Wall Memorial Fund will continue to grow and be used to sponsor female journalist who will tell the stories from all over the world like Kim. So far 6 journalists have been awarded grants to continue their reporting.