SEATTLE — Differing attitudes about spending and saving money can put big strains on relationships. But It doesn't have to. Financial expert and author of The Wealth Creator's Playbook, John Christianson, has some great tips to keep us united:

Words or phrases NOT to say to a partner when talking finances

How and why we need to agree on financial roles in the family

How to making spending and savings decision and set lifestyle and budget expectations together.

How to determine future priorities and define what success means to you

How to make sure your values are in alignment

How to work in blended families: "my money" vs. "our money"

Need somewhere to start? Take John's Money EQ Assessment to learn about your own emotional relationship with money.

The Wealth Creator's Playbook: A Guide to Maximizing Your Return on Life and Money - John Christianson Money is something most people fantasize about: if only financial independence became a reality, then life would be easier and more fulfilling. While everyone has heard that "money won't buy happiness," looking at the explosion of wealth creation around the globe, it appears many people have missed the memo.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.