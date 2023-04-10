Joel Gamoran's gut-friendly summer salad

An ulcerative colitis patient himself, chef Joel Gamoran partnered with The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help share gut-friendly recipes. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Chronic digestive issues are common among people of all ages. According to a recent survey by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, as many as 30% of general U.S. consumers have had chronic, ongoing gastrointestinal (GI) or digestive problems.

An ulcerative colitis patient himself, Seattle chef Joel Gamoran partnered with The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help answer a popular question for anyone with digestive issues: what can I eat?

Gamoran helped the foundation launch Gut-Friendly Recipes — a free new online recipe finder tool with more than 500 easy recipes across all meal categories for gut-friendly and nutritious meals.

Summer Salad recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4 tomatoes, cut into wedges

1 cucumber, peeled and sliced into half moons

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and cubed

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of one lemon

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, and basil in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and squeeze fresh lemon juice over top. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.