Joel Gamoran's gut-friendly summer salad

SEATTLE — Chronic digestive issues are common among people of all ages. According to a recent survey by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, as many as 30% of general U.S. consumers have had chronic, ongoing gastrointestinal (GI) or digestive problems.
An ulcerative colitis patient himself, Seattle chef Joel Gamoran partnered with The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help answer a popular question for anyone with digestive issues: what can I eat?
Gamoran helped the foundation launch Gut-Friendly Recipes — a free new online recipe finder tool with more than 500 easy recipes across all meal categories for gut-friendly and nutritious meals.
Summer Salad recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced into half moons
- 1 avocado, pitted, peeled and cubed
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of one lemon
- Salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, and basil in a large bowl.
- Drizzle with oil and squeeze fresh lemon juice over top. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.
