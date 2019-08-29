SEATTLE — For the third year in a row, Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, and AARP Washington are coming together to hire hundreds of people to work at upcoming sporting and entertainment events. They are specifically looking for retirees and folks over 50 looking to get out, socialize and make extra money.

"It's not full time and it sort of revolves around your schedule," explained Bruce Carlson of AARP. Taking vacations and working few hours is completely acceptable because all jobs are part-time -- up to 30 hours a month max.

CenturyLink and AARP agree that hiring older workers has been successful because they tend to have a lot of job experience and understand how to interact well with people. It's an all-around great opportunity for people who might have realized they haven't saved enough for retirement or just feel bored and underutilized.

They're looking to fill positions in roles for Seahawks games, Sounders games, concerts, and other special events -- including events at WaMu Theater. Roles include ushers, concessions, cooks, suite attendants, guest services, bartenders, security, and more, "And one the things that we've done is expanded the jobs out to include supervisory roles as well," added Bruce.

It can be intimidating applying for jobs if you haven't had to do so in a long time. AARP offers several programs to help older people to find employment and make them stand out among other applicants.

"We've got some in-person resumé building and online job skill-building because it's a whole new world of online applying," said Bruce. AARP also has a job board on their website to easily discover other jobs in your area.

CenturyLink Field will be holding special hiring days throughout the summer and fall. You can see more info on the jobs all the opportunities at the CenturyLink Field employment website. Apply online and you'll be contacted for next steps.

This segment sponsored by AARP.