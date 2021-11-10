Evening's Jim Dever shares his signature dish with us!

Jim has worked with many great chefs over the years, but none can make his specialty tuna and quinoa dish! #newdaynw

You might know Jim Dever as one of the hosts of KING 5's Evening, but did you know he cooks too? Well, sort of.

He swears we'll love it, but if you don't like tuna (like producer Suzie!) it might not be for you.

He joined New Day NW to show us how to make it!

Jim’s Tuna Meal (Quinoa-Nita)

INGREDIENTS:

-Olive oil

-One can of tuna

-Quinoa, prepare as directed using 1 cup quinoa to 2 cups liquid

-Lemon pepper, start with 1-2 tsp. and add to taste

-Diced olives

-Peas, frozen, use a handful or more

-Green onions, chopped (optional)

-Shredded parmesan, 3 tbsp.

-Basil, shredded

DIRECTIONS:

-Add olive to pan, when sizzling add in quinoa, peas, green onions, and olives.

-Add lemon pepper and cook for a few minutes.

-Add tuna, parmesan, and more lemon pepper if desired.

-Top with basil and serve!