SEATTLE — Her work has been celebrated by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Tessa Mae Thompson and more.

Author and illustrator, Jasmin Kaur, uses her book to share the unique story of a young woman fleeing a history of trauma in Punjab in order to raise her daughter in Canada while living undocumented.

Her writing serves as a means of healing and reclaiming identity, touching on topics of feminism, womanhood, social justice, and love.

Alongside her published work, Kaur is a spoken word artist and creative writing facilitator who tours North America, the UK and Australia to connect with the youth through art.

Jasmin Kaur joins us to discuss her book, When You Ask Me Where I'm Going, and the inspiration behind her writing.

EVENT INFO: Jasmin Kaur is participating in an author talk at Third Place Books Ravenna with fellow author, Tahereh Mafi.

Tues Oct. 8, 7 PM, Jasmin Kaur & Tahereh Mafi - When You Ask Me Where I'm Going & A Very Large Expanse of Sea. Third Place Books Ravenna, 6504 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

