SEATTLE — Bellevue's Sandwich House TRES is the first Japanese Sandwich House in America. They offer 40+ sandwiches in four major flavor categories: vegetable, seafood, meat and fruit.

In this interview, co-owner Makoto Ogasawaru shows us what makes these sandwiches so cute and tasty and demonstrates how to make their popular egg salad sandwiches.

Sandwich House TRES, 1502 145th Place SE, Bellevue, WA 98007

Bellevue's Sandwich House TRES has sandwich platters too!

New Day NW