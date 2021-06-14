Stylist-approved jumpsuits for any occasion this summer

It's the summer of the jumpsuit! Stylist Darcy Camden says a good fit will prevent that uncomfortable wedgie. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Stylist Darcy Camden of Styled Seattle, has declared the upcoming season the Summer of Jumpsuits! "They are comfortable, stylish and easy to wear. I know a lot of women are skeptical or have never found a jumpsuit that was flattering, and I’m excited to share some of my favorites. There’s a jumpsuit for every woman and every occasion," she said. Check out her picks below and watch her New Day NW segment for details.

LOOK 1: The best comfy jumpsuit

LOFT striped bow romper. This cozy jumper is super lightweight and feels like pajamas, it’s perfect for lounging, running errands and traveling. ($69.50, loft.com) XXS-XXL, regular and petite

LOOK 2: Best jumpsuit for a special event

Vince Camuto twist front plunge jumpsuit. This is the perfect jumpsuit, it magically looks amazing on everybody! It’s matte jersey fabric is super comfy and does not wrinkle, you could wear it to a wedding, dance all night, fall asleep in it, and wake up looking fabulous. ($108, Macys.com)

LOOK 3: Best ethically-made jumpsuit

Etica Heidi Sleeveless Coverall. Made with a cellulose fiber made from a renewable wood source, requiring very little water, no pesticides, and no harmful irrigation. Hangtags, labels, and packaging made entirely from recycled and biodegradable materials. ($185, Eticadenim.com). Also featured: Cariuma Catiba Pro sustainable sneakers.

LOOK 4: Best affordable jumpsuits

I love Jane.com for great jumpsuits and rompers in the $20-$40 range, new styles added all the time. The Amalfi Dots jumpsuit is perfect for a vacation or working from home on a warm day.

LOOK 5: Two-Piece Hack

Who What Wear at Target has a bunch of great items that work as matching sets or on their own! You can pair these trousers with a matching blouse to give you the illusion of wearing a jumpsuit.