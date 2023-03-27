x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

It’s Seattle Cocktail Week and this negroni bianco will get your week off to a great start

Carnival of Cocktails is April 1 at Seattle Center. Tickets are at seattlecocktailweek.com. #newdaynw

More Videos

SEATTLE — Friend of New Day and amateur bartender Carla Marie from The Morning Show podcast joined the show to chat about Seattle Cocktail Week and share a recipe.

Seattle Cocktail Week goes through April 2. Carnival of Cocktails takes place April 1 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall & Fisher Pavilion at 305 Harrison St. Tickers are $64.99 and can be purchased online.

Bianca Negroni

Fast Penny’s Version of the classic white Negroni

  • 1.5 oz Amaricano Bianco
  • .75 oz London Dry Gin
  • .75 oz. dry vermouth
  • 2 dashes orange bitters
  • Garnish: 1 orange twist

Related Articles

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

Before You Leave, Check This Out