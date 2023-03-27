It’s Seattle Cocktail Week and this negroni bianco will get your week off to a great start

SEATTLE — Friend of New Day and amateur bartender Carla Marie from The Morning Show podcast joined the show to chat about Seattle Cocktail Week and share a recipe.
Seattle Cocktail Week goes through April 2. Carnival of Cocktails takes place April 1 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall & Fisher Pavilion at 305 Harrison St. Tickers are $64.99 and can be purchased online.
Bianca Negroni
Fast Penny’s Version of the classic white Negroni
- 1.5 oz Amaricano Bianco
- .75 oz London Dry Gin
- .75 oz. dry vermouth
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- Garnish: 1 orange twist
