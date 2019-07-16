SEATTLE — Even if you enjoy exercising outdoors at different times of the year, it can be hard to stay motivated to go out and workout in the heat. Ian Weinberg of Ian Fitness in Seattle is here to demonstrate an energizing workout that will keep you going no matter the temperature.

IanFitness 10th Anniversary Celebration - Free Bootcamp Workout

Everyone is welcome to celebrate IanFitness' 10th Anniversary with a free Bootcamp workout for all fitness levels on July 28, 3:00 PM, at Memorial Stadium in Seattle. You can register today for an awesome workout, giveaways, and a positive community experience.

