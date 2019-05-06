SEATTLE — It does not have to cost you an arm and a leg to get out of the city, especially when traveling with a group of family or friends. By renting a vacation home, travelers get twice the space for half the cost of a hotel. More space means more bedrooms, making the trip more affordable for everyone by splitting costs

Whidbey Island, WA

1h 15m drive from Seattle, Whidbey Island has an interesting history, delicious local foods, unique shops, and galleries, picturesque gardens, and farms. It's got a full range of outdoor recreation: hiking, kayaking, boating, and multiple state parks, including the state’s most popular – Deception Pass State Park.

This Vrbo Starts at $325 per night / $68 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees). Sleeps 8 / Bedrooms 3 / Baths 3

New farmhouse-style retreat with views of Puget Sound. 3 bed, 3 bath. (246) - Greenbank 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Sleeps 8 - $325 avg/night - Greenbank - Amenities include: Hot Tub, Air Conditioning, Internet, TV, Satellite or Cable, Washer & Dryer ✓ Bedrooms: 3 ✓ Sleeps: 8 ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 882002 with Vrbo.

Leavenworth, WA

2h 20m drive from Seattle, Leavenworth is a Bavarian village. It offers many German restaurants and has popular destinations including the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, Icicle Creek, Waterfront Park, and many wine tasting rooms.

This Vrbo starts at $290 per night / $41 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees), and Sleeps 13 / Bedrooms 4 / Baths 4 (2 half).

Large Modern Home With Private Pickleball Court - Leavenworth This home has it all and only 1 mile from downtown Leavenworth! - $290 avg/night - Leavenworth - Amenities include: Hot Tub, Air Conditioning, Internet, TV, Satellite or Cable, Washer & Dryer, Heater, Children Welcome, Parking ✓ Bedrooms: 4 ✓ Sleeps: 13 ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 7070887 with Vrbo.

San Juan Island, WA

3h 15m drive & ferry from Seattle, San Juan Island has popular activities: whale watching, Pelindaba Lavender Farm (country’s largest), Friday Harbor, and a sculpture garden at Westcott Bay Reserve. There's plenty of outdoor activities, like kayaking, hiking, and fishing, which are great ways to enjoy the scenic island

This Vrbo starts at $395 per night / $113 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees) and Sleeps 8 / Bedrooms 3 / Baths 4.

NEWLY LISTED! WATERFRONT! PRIVATE DOCK! Close to the Roche Harbor! - Friday Harbor 3 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Sleeps 8 - $395 avg/night - Friday Harbor - Amenities include: Internet, TV, Satellite or Cable, Washer & Dryer ✓ Bedrooms: 3 ✓ Sleeps: 8 ✓ Minimum stay from 2 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 827681 with Vrbo.

Portland, OR

A 3-hour drive from Seattle, Portland has lots of popular stops like coffee shops, vegan restaurants, food carts, and the Saturday Market, Plus, BEER. There are more than 80 breweries in the city. Some attractions worth visiting are: Portland Japanese Garden, Washington Park, Oregon Zoo, Powell’s City of Books, and the Shanghai Tunnels

This Vrbo starts at $200 per night / $48 per person a night (incl. Taxes and fees), it Sleeps 6 / Bedrooms 3 / Baths 2.5

Immaculate house in Beaverton a block from Nike World Head Quarter - Cedar Hills House - $200 avg/night - Cedar Hills - Amenities include: Air Conditioning, Internet, TV, Washer & Dryer, Heater, Parking ✓ Bedrooms: 3 ✓ Sleeps: 6 ✓ Minimum stay from 3 night(s) ✓ Bookable directly online - Book vacation rental 4931322 with Vrbo.

