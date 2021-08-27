Is Apple the new Pumpkin Spice? - New Day Hot Topics

SEATTLE — KING 5 Mornings anchor Jake Whittenberg and producers Rebecca Perry and Chelsea Hernandez join New Day NW host Amity Addrisi on the couch for another round of Hot Topics.
Hot Topics:
- The Seattle Storm visited the White House to celebrate their 2020 WNBA championship, Monday. Jewell Loyd shared a behind-the-scenes view with her Instagram followers. The panel talks about their must-see spots at the White House.
- The Seahawks announced the return of Luke Willson, Monday. Willson is a fan favorite and locker room favorite - Hello Techno Thursdays! [Editor's note: Willson announced his retirement from football shortly after this segment aired]
- More Jeopardy drama to talk about this week. Shortly after Mike Richards named himself to the host chair, some past offensive comments he made surfaced. He quit! Now we're back to square one. The show announced actress Mayim Bialik will tape 15 episodes and that additional guest hosts will be announced as production continues.
- If you can't stand less-than-flattering photos of yourself, run far far away. There's a newish app called Poparazzi that holds your pictures, but only those taken by others. Basically, your friends can ambush you (like a paparazzi) and post horrible photos of you for all to see. The developers of the app say it takes away the pressure to be perfect.
- New fall flavors are here! The panelists taste test Jack in the Box spicy tiny tacos, Starbucks Apple Crisp Macchiato, and Apple Cider Donut Oreos. Is apple the new pumpkin spice?
