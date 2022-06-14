We try Iron Chef Morimoto's new spice blend in a cocktail

Here at New Day we get pitches for new things all the time. One that caught our eye is a collaboration with a famous chef who has been on New Day before!
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is collaborating with The Spice House to bring a collection of spices to his Momosan restaurants in Seattle, New York, Wynwood, and Waikiki.
Executive producer Joseph Suttner joined Amity to make a cocktail using the spices!
Spiced Sidecar Cocktail with Shichimi Togarashi
Recipe courtesy of Chef Masaharu Morimoto
Yield 1 cocktail
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz Japanese whiskey
- 3/4 oz triple sec
- 1/2 oz yuzu juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Shichimi Togarashi
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine the whiskey, triple sec, yuzu juice, and honey into a cocktail beaker and stir vigorously until the honey is incorporated.
- Rub the rim of a highball glass with some of the yuzu juice and coat the rim with the Shichimi togarashi spice powder.
- Add ice cubes then strain the cocktail from the beaker into the glass. Garnish with a yuzu peel.
