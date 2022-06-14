x
New Day Northwest

We try Iron Chef Morimoto's new spice blend in a cocktail

The new four-pack is a collaboration with The Spice House.
Credit: KING 5
The new four-pack is a collaboration with The Spice House.

Here at New Day we get pitches for new things all the time. One that caught our eye is a collaboration with a famous chef who has been on New Day before!

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is collaborating with The Spice House to bring a collection of spices to his Momosan restaurants in Seattle, New York, Wynwood, and Waikiki. 

Executive producer Joseph Suttner joined Amity to make a cocktail using the spices!

Spiced Sidecar Cocktail with Shichimi Togarashi

Recipe courtesy of Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Yield 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 oz Japanese whiskey
  • 3/4 oz triple sec
  • 1/2 oz yuzu juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Shichimi Togarashi

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine the whiskey, triple sec, yuzu juice, and honey into a cocktail beaker and stir vigorously until the honey is incorporated.
  2. Rub the rim of a highball glass with some of the yuzu juice and coat the rim with the Shichimi togarashi spice powder.
  3. Add ice cubes then strain the cocktail from the beaker into the glass. Garnish with a yuzu peel.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com.

