These Irish scones will bring you all the good luck you need

SEATTLE — Putting the joy back into baking and taking the "fussy" parts out is the aim of Irish chef Gemma Stafford.

Her popular online cooking show, "Bigger Bolder Baking," has millions of fans who come for her practical tips and easy going manner in the kitchen.

Her new book, "Bigger Bolder Baking Every Day," is out and she joined the show to share a traditional Irish treat — just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Gemma's Best-Ever Irish Scones Recipe

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 22 mins | Total Time: 42 mins

With a lightly sweet crust and densely moist center, my Best-Ever Irish Scone recipe is a tried and true classic. Take it from an Irishwoman and chef!

INGREDIENTS:

4 2/3 cups (1lb 8oz/680g) self-raising flour (plus extra for dusting)

3/4 cup (6oz/170g) butter (frozen)

3 level teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup (4oz/113g) sugar

1/2 cup (4oz/113g) raisins/sultanas

1 1/4 cup (10floz/300ml) milk

2 eggs (beaten)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large mixing bowl, add your self-raising flour. Using a cheese grater, grate the butter in until it is all gone. (Alternatively, using a pastry cutter, cut/rub the butter into the flour until fully crumbed and resembles coarse breadcrumbs.) Stir in raisins, baking powder, and sugar. In a small mixing bowl, whisk eggs and milk until thoroughly combined. Pour the mixture into your flour mix and stir until a soft dough is formed. Transfer dough to a floured surface and press to 1 1/2 inch thick. (If your scones are not forming a dough add a little more liquid.) Cut scones out with a round 3-inch cookie cutter. Place cut scones onto a baking tray lined with parchment. Gather remaining dough in a ball, re-flatten, then cut scones from dough. Repeat until the entire batch of dough is cut into scones. If you have a little excess dough left, just pat it onto the top of the scones. Bake at 425°F (210°C) for roughly 22-26 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Serve warm or fully cooled with butter, jam, or fresh cream.