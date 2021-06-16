How the investigative story about sexual misconduct allegations against chef Edouardo Jordan came together

SEATTLE — On June 13, Seattle Times reporters Asia Fields and Jackie Varriano broke a story about accusations of sexual misconduct or unwanted touching from 15 women by James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan.
Jordan, 41, has three restaurants in Seattle including the acclaimed JuneBaby. After the story broke, he responded in a post on his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.
RELATED: 'This industry is broken': Sexual misconduct allegations surface against Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan
Fields and Varriano join New Day NW to talk about how the story came together.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.