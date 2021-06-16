How the investigative story about sexual misconduct allegations against chef Edouardo Jordan came together

Seattle Times journalists Asia Fields and Jackie Varriano detail how their impactful story came to fruition. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — On June 13, Seattle Times reporters Asia Fields and Jackie Varriano broke a story about accusations of sexual misconduct or unwanted touching from 15 women by James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan.

Jordan, 41, has three restaurants in Seattle including the acclaimed JuneBaby. After the story broke, he responded in a post on his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Fields and Varriano join New Day NW to talk about how the story came together.