SEATTLE — Haben Girma, the daughter of Eritrean refugees is often introduced as the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School. She did indeed do that, but her story is much deeper. It's filled with remarkable adventures from scaling icebergs, learning to surf and an extraordinary moment with former President Obama at the White House.

Haben joins us today with translator Robert Seeny and her dog Mylo to talk about her life and her best-selling book: Haben The DeafBlind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law. In it, she tells the story of dealing with adversity, whether due to her race, gender, disability, or her parents’ experiences as refugees. Her continued work fighting for the rights of the disabled, refugees, women, and other minorities has made her a celebrated leader and speaker on the world stage.

Haben has been featured in profiles on NPR, the BBC, the Washington Post, and more. She was named White House Champion of Change by President Obama and was a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.

EVENT INFO

Author Event with Haben Girma - Haben: The Deafblind Woman Who Conquered Harvard Law

Mon, Oct. 7, 7 PM, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park. Free and open to the public. 17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101 Lake Forest Park WA 98155

"Join us at Third Place Books to learn about the incredible life story of Haben Girma, the first deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School, and her amazing journey from isolation to the world stage. Haben Girma will appear in conversation with Dr. Catherine M. Cole, Dean of the Arts at the University of Washington."

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.