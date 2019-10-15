SEATTLE — Shortly after the loss of his mother, bestselling author Timothy Egan sought out refuge in history in the form of a 1000-mile pilgrimage. He walked the Via Francigena, a route traced back to the medieval times, and traveled through England, Italy, Switzerland, and France. The journey has inspired his new book, A Pilgrimage to Eternity.

EVENT INFO

Elliott Bay Book Company presents: Timothy Egan, A Pilgrimage to Eternity Co-presented with Seattle University School for Theology and Ministry Search for Meaning Empowerment series at Town Hall Seattle, Tues Oct. 15, 7:30 PM. GET TICKETS

A Pilgrimage to Eternity is Egan's 9th book - it captures his experience walking the historical Via Francigena pilgrimage route.



