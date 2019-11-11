SEATTLE — International bestselling author and Portland resident Rene Denfeld’s joins us in an interview about her latest book The Butterfly Girl, and her life as a writer, death row investigator, and therapeutic foster mother.

The Butterfly Girl explores "the depths of love and sacrifice in the face of a past that cannot be left dead and buried." Loosely based on her own experiences as a homeless teen and a possible near-miss with the Green River Killer, the novel follows Naomi, an investigator keen on finding missing children, and her continued search for her younger sister who has been missing for years.

EVENT INFO

Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 pm, Third Place Books invites you to a special evening with bestselling author Erin Morgenstern, bestselling author of The Night Circus, in-conversation with Rene Denfeld. Visit thirdplacebooks.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.