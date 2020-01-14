SEATTLE — Author David Kessler is one of the world's foremost experts on healing and loss. In 2005, he co-authored the book On Grief and Giving with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross introducing the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. He has since discovered a critical new sixth stage: Meaning.

In this interview, David Kessler talked about his groundbreaking new book, Finding Meaning, the newly discovered Sixth Stage of grief, and the roadmap he has created to help people experiencing loss navigate ways out of the pain.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "Many people look for “closure” after a loss. Kessler argues that it’s finding meaning beyond the stages of grief most of us are familiar with—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—that can transform grief into a more peaceful and hopeful experience.

In this book, Kessler gives readers a roadmap to remembering those who have died with more love than pain; he shows us how to move forward in a way that honors our loved ones." (Scribner)

