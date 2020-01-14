SEATTLE — Co-authors and editors of the New York Times Book Review, Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, discuss their new book. How to Raise a Reader is a guide to help parents incorporate reading in their children’s everyday lives, setting them up for success in the future.

ABOUT THE BOOK "Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, this book offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading or build a family library, or ways to engage a reluctant reader. A fifth section, “More Books to Love: By Theme and Reading Level,” is chockful of expert recommendations. Throughout, the authors debunk common myths, assuage parental fears, and deliver invaluable lessons in a positive and easy-to-act-on way" (workman)

How to Raise a Reader An indispensable guide to welcoming children-from babies to teens-to a lifelong love of reading, written by Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, editors of The New York Times Book Review. Do you remember your first visit to where the wild things are? How about curling up for hours on end to discover the secret of the Sorcerer's Stone?

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.