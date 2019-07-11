SEATTLE — Fans of award-winning author Tim O'Brien will be thrilled to know he's back with his first book in 18 years, this one much more personal. He joined us to talk about what inspired the Dad's Maybe Book. In it, he talks about his decision to dive into fatherhood at 58 and the challenges that come with it.

ABOUT AUTHOR TIM O'BRIEN

TIM O'BRIEN received the 1979 National Book Award for Going After Cacciato. Among his other books are The Things They Carried, Pulitzer Finalist and a New York Times Book of the Century, and In the Lake of the Woods, winner of the James Fenimore Cooper Prize. He was awarded the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement in military writing in 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

