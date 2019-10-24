SEATTLE — When Chris McDougall's daughter begged him to adopt a donkey, he never imagined where it would lead him.
Sherman the donkey was in bad shape after being rescued from a dismal living situation, leaving him broken in spirit. Chris reached out to animal experts and neighbors for advice and quickly realized that Sherman needed a purpose.
The ultra-marathoner began running with his donkey, and soon, the entire community was involved.
The best-selling author joins us from his book tour to talk about his journey and how Sherman inspired a whole community.
Upcoming Events
- Christopher McDougall - Running with Sherman Presentation, Thurs, Oct 24, 7pm, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park
- Village Books presents a family-friendly event with Chris McDougall, Fri, Oct 25, 4pm, Village Books in Bellingham, 1200 11th St
- Chuckanut Radio Hour Featuring Christopher McDougall, Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, Fri, Oct 25, 7pm, Heiner Center, 237 West Kellogg St.
Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.