SEATTLE — When Chris McDougall's daughter begged him to adopt a donkey, he never imagined where it would lead him.

Sherman the donkey was in bad shape after being rescued from a dismal living situation, leaving him broken in spirit. Chris reached out to animal experts and neighbors for advice and quickly realized that Sherman needed a purpose.

The ultra-marathoner began running with his donkey, and soon, the entire community was involved.

The best-selling author joins us from his book tour to talk about his journey and how Sherman inspired a whole community.

Running with Sherman: the donkey with the heart of a hero

Christopher McDougall

