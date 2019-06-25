SEATTLE — Tacoma native Sue McGrew has competed in competitions around the globe, and now she has brought her professional sand sculpting skills to the Pacific Northwest in an installation that will last throughout the summer.

"Species in the Sand," which features a number of endangered species that can be found at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, features both land and sea animals carved from sand.

Not only can visitors enjoy McGrew's art, but they can also get their hands dirty themselves with sand play stations open every weekend at the zoo.

