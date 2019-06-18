SEATTLE — Interlake High School’s Eshika Saxena recently received 10th place and a $40,000 prize in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest science and math competition for high school seniors.

She designed a 3D-printed smartphone attachment that enables the camera to capture microscopic images of blood samples. That was possible using an artificial intelligence program, which she designed, which she then analyzed and matched to blood diseases in her custom 7,000-image database for rapid identification.

Her product can screen for sickle cell disease with as much as 95-percent accuracy.

Eshika has been interested in math and science since she was a young child, participating in science fairs and competitions. Graduating high school tonight, she has been accepted to M.I.T, University of Washington and California Institute of Technology.

