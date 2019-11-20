SEATTLE — The holidays tend to involve spending quite a bit of money, but Intentionalist wants to challenge consumers to spend more thoughtfully this season.

Intentionalist is an online guide to minority-owned businesses within the community. Beyond its purpose as a directory, the site aims to build a community by interviewing local business owners and creating meet-up opportunities. Founder, Laura Clise shared the importance of shopping locally and showcased the kinds of unique gifts you can find at a small business.

Segment Producer: Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.