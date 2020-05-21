Nothing but good news - all day, every day! Instagram account spreads the joy

Instagram's popular @goodnews_movement, started by journalist Michelle Figueroa gathers just the good stuff. Justin Timberlake and Meghan and Harry love it too!

SEATTLE — Good news can be hard to find, especially all in one place. Instagram's goodnews_movement aims to change that. The increasingly popular site with it's 1.2 million followers is the brainchild of Boston based journalist Michelle Figueroa.

She said she would often do feature stories which are usually put at the end of a newscast, easily cut if time ran out. She figured a site where only goodness prevailed was needed. She started it 18 months ago and it's taken off.

Figueroa shared with us some of her favorites including a WWII vet, in quarantine, stepping onto his porch to dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling".

In fact, the actor and singer didn't mind one bit when goodnews_movement featured the 97-year old WWII veteran dancing. He liked the post and even gave it a shout out!

The good news account even got a nod from the Royals, in early Jan @SussexRoyal account started following!

About Michelle:

The Boston-based journalist mostly works for CNN in Spanish but also has worked for AJ+, Univision, NPR, NY Post. She previously worked at Houghton Mifflin Publishing company.