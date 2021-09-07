Instagram account documents disappearing small businesses in Seattle

The media project was started by Cynthia Brothers in 2016. #newdaynw

From the Pink Elephant Car Wash to the Oh Boy! Oberto factory store and deli, countless local businesses in Seattle have closed down or been forced to relocate in recent years.

However, their history will not be lost, thanks to the Instagram account Vanishing Seattle which documents and celebrates disappearing and displaced small businesses, communities, and cultures.

Creator Cynthia Brothers joined New Day NW to talk about the account and the recent closures of many Seattle businesses.