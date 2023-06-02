These Indonesian vegetable fritters will bring a delicious international flair to your Super Bowl party!

New Day staffers will be sharing favorite snack recipes all week! First up, editor Gloria's easy and delicious bakwan sayur (vegetable fritters). #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The Super Bowl, also known as The Great Day of Snacking, is less than a week away!

So we huddled up to make a game plan for snacks. All week, our staff will share their favorite Super Bowl recipes.

Up first is editor Gloria Angelin who shared a delicious Indonesian snack with us!

Bakwan Sayur – Indonesian Vegetable Fritters

Recipe from So Yummy Recipes

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Total Time: 45 mins | Servings: 14

EQUIPMENT:

Pestle and mortar or chopper or food processor

Chopping board

Kitchen knife

Mixing bowls

Frying pan

Slotted spoon

INGREDIENTS:

3.53 ounces carrot about one medium-sized, julienned

3.53 ounces beansprouts.

5.3 ounces white cabbage sliced

2 scallions/green onions/spring onions sliced

1 shallot

1 garlic

5.3 ounces plain flour/all-purpose flour.

2 tablespoons rice flour

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt (see note)

½ teaspoon stock powder (optional)

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

5.07 fluid ounces water

Oil for deep-fry

DIRECTIONS:

Peel the shallot and garlic, then pound them into a paste. You can use a pestle and mortar, or use a chopper/food processor. In a bowl, place the plain flour, rice flour, ground coriander, ground pepper, salt, and stock powder (if using). Stir well. Add the shallot-garlic paste into the flour mixture and mix well as you pour the water little by little. Put the sliced cabbage, julienned carrot, beansprouts, and sliced spring onions/scallions into the batter. Quickly stir until all is mixed. Heat the oil in a wok/deep pan. Test it by frying a little batter in the oil. When it dries quickly but not too rapidly, the oil is ready. Spoon the vegetable fritter batter and carefully slide it onto the hot oil. Repeat until the oil is full and cook at medium heat until the tops look slightly translucent. Use a slotted spoon to turn the fritters. Cook your bakwan sayur until it looks golden and crispy on the edges. Take the fritters out of the oil. Let them rest on kitchen paper to absorb the oil for a while before serving, so they will not be too greasy. Enjoy your vegetable fritters with fresh chilies or your favorite chili sauce.

NOTES:

Try to pound the shallot and garlic until it is as smooth as possible.

If you do not use stock powder, you would want to add about ¾ – 1 tsp of salt instead. Because stock powder contains salt, you want to increase or decrease your salt accordingly.

You can use ground black pepper if you prefer or if that is what you have.

When you fry your bakwan sayur, flatten the batter a little as you slide it onto the hot oil. The thicker your batter is, the longer it takes for you to cook, and the less crunchy it will be.