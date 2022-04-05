We’re frying up fritters, Indonesian style!

Thank goodness we have great cooks on our team! All this week we're having everyone on our team cook one of their favorite recipes.
This time, editor Gloria Angelin joined Amity to make an Indonesian fritter called perkedel!
Gloria’s Perkedel Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- 300 gr Yukon potatoes
- 75 gr ground beef
- 8 garlic cloves
- 2 large shallots
- 1 tbsp salt
- 4 cilantro/coriander leaves
- 2 green onions
- 2 Thai chilis
- 2 eggs (whisk for perkedel coating)
- 1 tsp pepper
- Vegetable oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Mash the potatoes with salt and pepper
- Fry ground beef with salt and pepper
- Chop garlic, shallots, cilantro/coriander leaves, green onion, and Thai chili
- Fry chopped garlic, shallot, green onion (white part) with 1 tbsp of oil until they turn brown — this will bring up the fragrance
- Mix mashed potatoes, ground beef, fried herbs, chopped cilantro, and green onion (green part) with salt and pepper
- Shape the mashed potato mix into flat ball
- Coat the perkedel with whisked egg
- Deep fry until brown
- Enjoy
