SEATTLE — Take the opportunity to learn about and observe the indigenous cultures in the greater Seattle area this weekend with the Indigenous People Festival, held at Seattle Center on June 8th from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

The festival has offerings for those looking to celebrate their own heritage and visitors wanting to know more about the numerous Native community groups in our area. With performances, art, food, and knowledge sharing, the event prides itself on being an intertribal showcase for all to enjoy for free.

Painter and bead artist Megan McDermott shares her beading skills with us and shares what you can expect at the festival this weekend.

