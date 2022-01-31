Trying to improve your health habits? Have a smoothie!

If you're looking to improve your health habits, your dietary routine is one of the best places to start.
Smoothies, specifically, are a great way to efficiently pack tons of healthy fruits, vegetables, and other foods filled with vitamins and minerals, into easy drinks.
For more on this, we turned to Burien nutritionist and author of "The Smoothie Book," Alli Shircliff. Alli joined New Day NW to show us a couple of delicious smoothies.
Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothies
- 1 grapefruit, peeled and chopped
- 1 banana, broken into pieces
- 2 tbsp cashew butter
- 2 tsp flax meal
- 4 ice cubes
- 1 pinch cayenne
- 1 cup water
Turmeric Kale Green Smoothies
- 1 cup frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 sliced banana
- 2 kale leaves
- 2 tbsp almond butter
- 1/2 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 cup water
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.