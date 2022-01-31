Trying to improve your health habits? Have a smoothie!

Nutritionist and author Alli Shircliff joined New Day NW to show us great smoothie recipes for nutrition-packed drinks. 🍊🥤#newdaynw

If you're looking to improve your health habits, your dietary routine is one of the best places to start.

Smoothies, specifically, are a great way to efficiently pack tons of healthy fruits, vegetables, and other foods filled with vitamins and minerals, into easy drinks.

For more on this, we turned to Burien nutritionist and author of "The Smoothie Book," Alli Shircliff. Alli joined New Day NW to show us a couple of delicious smoothies.

Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothies

1 grapefruit, peeled and chopped

1 banana, broken into pieces

2 tbsp cashew butter

2 tsp flax meal

4 ice cubes

1 pinch cayenne

1 cup water

Turmeric Kale Green Smoothies

1 cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 sliced banana

2 kale leaves

2 tbsp almond butter

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 cup water