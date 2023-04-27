Do these 4 immune-boosting yoga moves

These moves from Brett Larkin of Uplifted will help keep your lymphatic system healthy.

SEATTLE — When it comes to immunity-boosting yoga, it’s all about the lymphatic system, certified yoga instructor Brett Larkin explained.

The lymphatic system is the network of vessels and organs that removes waste and toxins from your body and helps you fight infections.

“Everytime I post something on Youtube around immunity boosting, it’s so popular. That makes sense, because nobody likes getting sick.”

The more you do these easy yoga moves, Larkin said, the more you help aid your lymphatic circulation.

These target the hotbed areas of the system where you have a lot of lymph nodes, such as your neck or armpits, and help move lymphatic fluid through your body.

Here are four easy moves to try at home that you can follow along with in the video above:

MOVE 1: Breathing

Start easy with a breathing technique.

Everyone can do padsirsana or armpit breathing at home. Place pressure on the axillary lymph nodes in the armpits, while slowing down and tuning into our breath.

Then switch which arm is in front. If you’re sick, according to yogic wisdom, this can help clear a stuffed-up nose.

Yoga is all about deepening your breath to help oxygenate the blood and remove waste and toxins from the body.

MOVE 2: Half moon, head circles

Now do this little trick and take your elbow behind you. You can do this as a break at work.

The compression and stimulation is helping the lymphatic drainage.

MOVE 3: Twists

Again, I like to focus on easy moves you can do anywhere. Try stagger, fingers in front. Microbend in knees, core engaged. Inhale left, exhale right.

MOVE 4:

Mix it up with this arm movement from Kundalini yoga tradition, which will increase circulation and also give you a boost of energy.