SEATTLE — Halloween is approaching, and although it seems harm-free, a costume can be hurtful to certain communities when it appropriates their culture.

Seattle writer, speaker, and self-described "Internet Yeller", Ijeoma Oluo, talks with us about what cultural appropriation is and what impact it has. Her New York Times Best-Seller, So You Want To Talk About Race, has just been released in paperback and was awarded a 2019 Washington State Book Award.

About Ijeoma

"Ijeoma Oluo is a Seattle-based writer, speaker, and Internet Yeller. She’s the author of the New York Times Best-Seller So You Want to Talk about Race, published in January by Seal Press. Named one of the The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans in 2017, one of the Most Influential People in Seattle by Seattle Magazine, one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle by Seattle Met, and winner of the of the 2018 Feminist Humanist Award by the American Humanist Society, Oluo’s work focuses primarily on issues of race and identity, feminism, social and mental health, social justice, the arts, and personal essay. Her writing has been featured in The Washington Post, NBC News, Elle Magazine, TIME, The Stranger, and the Guardian, among other outlets." -- ijeomaoluo.com

