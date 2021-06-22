Drag queen Ladie Chablie talks performing during the pandemic, future of Seattle's queer community

The pandemic has caused many businesses to close down, no matter how beloved, including one of Capitol Hill's most iconic gay bars, R Place. Thankfully, organizers do plan to re-open the bar once they find a new location!
One of R Place's show hosts Ladie Chablis, joins New Day NW to talk about how she got her start in drag, performing at R Place, and the future of the Seattle Queer community.
