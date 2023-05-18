Celebrating 'I Love Reese's Day' with chocolate peanut butter cup cookies

Happy national I Love Reese's Day to all who are fans of the perfect pairing, chocolate and peanut butter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — "I Love Reese's Day" is May 18, and we're celebrating with a delicious recipe of Reese's peanut butter cup cookies.

Over-the-top Reese’s peanut butter cup cookies

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup peanut butter

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

32 mini Reese’s peanut butter cups, each cut into 4 pieces

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the ingredients down to the vanilla. Add soda, salt, and flour. Fold in chocolate chips.

Using an ice cream scoop, scoop dough (these are big cookies). Place 6 scoops of dough on an ungreased cookie sheet. Use your hand and slightly flatten each scoop of dough. Cook for 12 minutes at 350.

Remove cookies from the oven and lightly press 8 cut-up pieces of Reese’s peanut butter cups over the top of each cookie. Return to oven for 2 more minutes. Cool on a baking sheet for 2 minutes before placing on a cooling rack.

I think these cookies are best eaten warm. However, they still taste great the next day. Are best if eaten no later than the day after baking.

Makes 18 cookies.