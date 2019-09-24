Between school, sports and other extracurricular activities that fill up our schedule, we need to stay fueled with healthy snacks. Granola bars and trail mix are great but are filled with sugar. Chef Ryan Garcia of Seattle Children's has easy ideas to keep your kids going through sports, school and other extracurricular activities throughout the day.

Chef Ryan Garcia's Hummus

Serves 8-10 (makes about 2 cups)

Ingredients:

1 (15oz.) Garbanzo Beans can, drained, rinsed

1/3 cup tahini

2 ea garlic clove, roasted

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

1/4 cup water

To taste kosher salt and black pepper

Method:

On low heat, roast the garlic cloves in the olive oil.

Add all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to covered container and chill for about 30 minutes or longer to allow the flavors to blend. Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

