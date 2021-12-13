x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Lauren Ko talks guest appearance on Hulu baking show

Plus, she shows off three new tart designs and offers advice for beginning bakers. #newdaynw
Credit: Lauren Ko / KING 5
West Seattle's Lauren Ko joined New Day NW to talk about her recent guest appearance on the Hulu show "Baker's Dozen."

We are in peak pie season, so there are all sorts of delicious desserts to be had this time of year.

In fact, West Seattle's Lauren Ko, a self-taught baking artist (fittingly known for her tart designs), was recently a guest judge on the Hulu show "Baker's Dozen" where contestants attempted her tart recipes. She joined New Day NW to talk about her Hulu appearance, show us three of her tart designs, and give advice for beginning bakers.

Follow Lauren Ko's Instagram for more of her stunning tart designs.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

In Other News

Where to buy tech and gaming gifts in Seattle - New Day NW