This new children's book is all about the healing power of a hug

"Starhug" is a new children's book by Seattle author Cindy Wong about the power of hugs and compassion. ⭐🌙 #newdaynw

For people who are huggers, there's nothing more comforting than a hug. The power of a hug's embrace means that a person cares.

That's what inspired Seattle author Cindy Wong to write her new children's book, "Starhug," which is available at Nordstrom stores nationwide and online.

For Cindy, "Starhug" is about caring and believing in your inner star. It's about having compassion for others, your community, and the world. This is especially important to Cindy with social distancing due to the pandemic preventing us all from showing our affection in traditional, comforting ways.

About the book:

"Starhug" is a soulful and magical book for all ages and follows a star and sea star connecting through an emotional journey. Their story beautifully weaves compassion, courage, diversity, and more for young hearts, while resonating powerful messages for the young at heart. "Starhug" is a cherished book to fill any inner child's heart with gratitude for each other and this wonderful world we live in, and reminds us the power and comfort of a hug!

Even if we can't hug as much these days, the story will inspire you to reach out to each other and hopefully uplift your spirits.