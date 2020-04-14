SEATTLE — Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that, "Inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world." In light of COVID, Natalye Paquin, Esq.; CEO and President, says the need to recognize, inspire and activate volunteers is greater than ever.
Points of Light has named April 2020 the first-ever "Global Volunteer Month" to recognize people making a difference and to galvanize, inspire and activate people to volunteer and support the most vulnerable populations in the tough weeks and months ahead. They are calling on nonprofits, corporations and individuals to join them in creating a ‘virtual volunteerism’ movement.
- The Points of Light Global Network, is a network of nonprofits around the world giving real-time information on pressing community needs. Join their mission to create the world's largest volunteer community and participate in the Virtual Volunteerism movement.
- Research from your Couch to Help Immigrants and Refugees (virtual opportunity). Seattle Works and the Washington Immigrations Solidarity Network (WAISN) have transformed the networks' bilingual Spanish/English phone hotline to a COVID-19 response hotline. They are creating a searchable COVID-19 database for hotline staff to be able to find the information they need quickly and need help translating and inputting all the resource materials.
- United Way of King County gives people in Seattle access to local volunteer and service projects like translating webinars, sewing masks, and donating basic need items to low-income families and seniors.
Paquin says, "We must remember that we are a community of millions of points of light joined together by a shared belief that we can make a positive difference. Every action, no matter how small, is significant and can have an impact and change a life."
