SEATTLE — Parents and children don't always see eye to eye when it comes to setting limits on screen usage. But if families can work together to create a tech plan with mutually agreed-upon expectations, the benefits can substantial.

Studies show that excessive exposure to activities like video gaming, and social media can have negative effects on mental, emotional, interpersonal, and physical health.

Amy Adams from HealthyScreenHabits.org is here to talk about how setting Tech limits as a family now can lead to fewer fights and more healthy conversation.

Amy has a Masters degree in Social Work from UCLA and is a credentialed school social worker in California. She currently works as an elementary school counselor. She is passionate about helping children and families navigate the digital world and establish healthy digital habits.

