SEATTLE — Rebecca West is a design psychology coach and interior designer who "helps people create home and work environments that actively support their goals and make it easier to be happy and successful." Her new book, Happy Starts at Home: Change your space, transform your life is all about making simple changes in your home to make a more positive impact on your life.

In this interview, Rebecca talks about the role stress, dysfunction and uninviting spaces can have on your well-being and small changes you can make to get your space to work for you and bring joy into your life.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "What does it take to be happy at home? It’s not about buying or not buying a new couch. It’s about whether your home is working for you in the best way. Your home can directly improve your well-being and contentment with better health, sleep, and relationships, and ultimately decrease your stress levels to increase your all-round happiness. Design expert Rebecca West helps you to learn how to achieve a geographical cure without actually relocating and how to redecorate so you can feel best in your space." - CICO Books

