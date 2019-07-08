SEATTLE — Amy Lang, MA, has been a sexual health educator for over 20 years and helps parents of all beliefs talk with their kids about the birds and the bees. Her professional clients include the US Air Force Youth and Family Services, Boys and Girls Clubs and numerous early childhood conferences and organizations. Amy is here with advice on how to make what can be an uncomfortable topic easier to handle.

Amy Lang's 3 biggest Myths That Get in the Way of the Sex Talks

MYTH #1 Your sweet child is “too young” to learn about sex.

MYTH #2 Whatever was “good enough” for you is good enough for your kid.

MYTH #3 When they are ready to know, your kid will ask about sex.

Amy Lang's 7 Tips to Make the Talks Rock

#1 The missing link. Understand why kids need to know about sex.

#2 Embrace “The Talk.” This your responsibility, whether you want the job or not.

#3 Relax and reflect. Disregard any discomfort and step up to support your children.

#4 Clarify your values. What you believe about anything and everything related to sex and sexuality.

#5 Get the facts. What they (and you) need to know at each age and stage.

#6 Initiate the conversations. Short and sweet conversations rule the day! Jump in and keep it short.

#7 Repeat. “The Talk” is dead. These conversations need to happen over and over.

You can learn more about Amy and her work at BirdsAndBeesAndKids.com.

