SEATTLE — When Caroline Wright was diagnosed at age 32 with an aggressive form of brain cancer, she didn't know how to talk to her two young boys about the changes that surgery can bring, or the real possibility that she might not make it through. She looked for books to help, and when she couldn't find one, she wrote her own. Lasting Love explains loss, grief, and serves as a reminder that even though a person may die, their love lasts forever.

In-person Event: How To Talk To Kids About Death

Author Caroline Wright will be at Seattle's Town Hall on Sat. Nov. 9th at 7:30 PM to have a discussion about Lasting Love and to help other parents who are facing similar diagnoses. She'll be joined by a panel of leading experts in the fields of children's bereavement and cancer.

