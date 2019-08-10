SEATTLE — Research shows that kids who get taught about finances at an early age develop stronger money management habits as adults, however, in a recent consumer survey, BECU found that 72% of parents are not talking to their kids about money.

Stacey Black, BECU Financial Educator, joins us today to talk about how we can get use BECU's financial guide, The Money Talk, to help structure the conversation with your kids.

Download it the guide at BECU.org/thenextbigtalk.

