SEATTLE — When Lakewood grandmother Geri Magee broke her ankle and couldn't get around as much, she knew she had to try something to stay connected to her grandchildren and grandpets.

She started to use social media and mobile apps that not only kept her connected, but helped her entertain and add a "fun grandma" element to phone and video chats.

Her new book, Grandma in the Box, tells the story of a grandma who Snapchats, video calls, and even helps with homework, all from afar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Geri Magee, PhD aka DrG Author, Inspirational Writer and Motivator Best Selling Author in October 2018 coauthored with Jack Canfield "Success Breakthroughs" Individual, Couple and Family Therapy - 22 years Theorist of the Universal Relationship Pyramid for professional or personal use.

ABOUT THE BOOK: “This is a book that would interest so many families on the importance of keeping various relationships through social media application. Most families in today’s modern times utilize various application of Skype, Snapchat, Google, and FaceTime in order to speak with family members locally, nationally, or internationally. . . Social media allows you to have the connection with mind and spirit (minus the physical touch) to participate in your children’s lives. Grandma in the Box will allow you to enjoy time reading to your children or grandchildren in person or over the tablet while interacting with other family members. The intent is to bridge intergenerational relationships and impart the importance of family connection for joy and happiness in each and all our lives.” balboapress.com

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.