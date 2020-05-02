SEATTLE — You don't need an art history degree to appreciate art, but when it comes to starting your personal collection, you might need a few pointers. Judith Rinehart owns J. Rinehart Gallery in Pioneer Square, where she helps people find pieces that fit their home and more importantly, their personal sense of style.

In this interview, she gives us advice on how to get started on our own personal art collections:

Take your time. Rome wasn't built in a day, your collection will take time to develop.

Go to art museums. Explore as many different art styles as you can.

Know what you like (and don't like!)

Seek out original art.

Buy what you love!

Consider limited edition prints.

