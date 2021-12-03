How to spring clean your finances

Natalie Torres-Haddad shares her tips for getting your (financial) house in order this spring.

SEATTLE — It's the last thing you want to think about, but spring cleaning your finances can bring you peace of mind; especially ahead of tax season! Natalie Torres-Haddad, host of Financially Savvy in 20 Minutes, shares her tips:

1. clean up your paperwork (organize and file)

2. Get rid of old outdated paperwork (toss and or scan in case need paper trail for reference

3. Check or reevaluate your financial goal and progress based on current situations - for example, different commuting time living at home during a pandemic

4. Review and alter your monthly budget if possible every month

5. Get rid of that runaway spending such as takeout food, unused subscriptions by canceling or downgrading, gym membership etc

6. Plan what your future income and expenses look like (students have less work during semester vs summer jobs)

7. fund your retirement and your emergency 6 months fund

8. Have a conversation with your loved ones, spouse, parents, and children about what your goal as a family should be regarding your finances and goal sheet.