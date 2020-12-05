8 easy ways to buckle down your budget and save $$ on groceries

SEATTLE — Groceries are a large chunk of everyone's budget and now more than ever, it's good to save money where you can. Tiffany Doerr Guerzon's book Save Money on Groceries by Going Back to Basics explains how you can cut down your grocery bill. Here are some top tips from Tiffany:
- Use what you have: Go through your pantry, fridge and freezer and make a list of what you have. You’ll be surprised! Try to put together meals from what you already have at home. Need help? Try one of these apps that help you find recipes for the ingredients you have on hand: Allrecipes Dinner Spinner, Supercook, BigOven.
- Shop sales : Browse your favorite grocery store’s weekly flyer or webpage for current sales. Base your weekly menu on what you can buy on sale. Include breakfast, lunch and snacks as well as dinner on your menu.
- Use store brand: Make the switch from brand name items to your store’s brand. This works especially well with canned and frozen goods that will be an ingredient in a recipe. Consumer Reports found that most store brands taste just as good as national brands, and it is unlikely that your family will know the difference between a national brand can of tomatoes and a store brand in a soup.
- Make a list: Make a list and when you get to the store, try not to stray from your list!
- Take advantage of e-coupons and rebate apps: Don’t forget to take advantage of any e-coupons your store may offer or rebate apps. Most major grocery chains have sales listed online. You can also use websites such as The Krazy Coupon Lady where they post a weekly match up of sales plus coupons for a variety of stores.
- Reduce food waste: By making an inventory of what you have and by creating a weekly menu, you will already reduce a lot of waste. Reduce even more by using up leftovers. Serve leftovers from dinner for lunch. If you have just one or two servings of a few meals, serve up a “leftover buffet.” Let the family choose a bit of each, add a salad and bread to round out the meal.
- Freezer cooking: Freezer cooking is a great method that saves money and time. Some people cook 30 days worth of meals over a weekend. Cooking meals in batches saves money because you buy ingredients in bulk and every ingredient has a purpose. Want to try it? Once a Month Meals takes the work out of freezer cooking with shopping lists, instructions and more!
- Cook from scratch when you can: Most meals are less expensive when made from scratch instead of from a box or kit
