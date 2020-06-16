How to negotiate ADA accommodations when returning to the workplace

SEATTLE — As Washington reopens and people head back to the workplace, some workers could be facing new challenges. In this interview, Sheryl Ellis, HR Professional and Author of Making it Work, explains how employees with certain health conditions could qualify for ADA accommodations.
Sheryl created an interactive Employee Workbook that is designed to help you research, prepare, and request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.