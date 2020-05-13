Coding bootcamp offers career upgrade

SEATTLE — It's never too late to upgrade your skillset right? Mary Milburn Pearce shares what drove her to enroll in the Coding Dojo bootcamp.
"I just decided with all the exciting things going on now, that I missed coding and I missed the challenge of it. I got to that point and I left my job as a project manager and I looked around and realized that there were a lot of skills that I just wasn’t up to speed on. I had tried just going online and taking classes, from Udemy and other pay-as-you-go classes. I tried to get as many skills as I could. But I was having trouble putting everything together and I didn’t have the confidence to really go out and market myself as a software developer."
